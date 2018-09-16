ShineheadBorn 10 April 1962
Shinehead
1962-04-10
Shinehead Biography (Wikipedia)
Shinehead (born Edmund Carl Aiken; 10 April 1962 in Kent, England) is an English-born, Bronx New York raised Jamaican reggae singer/toaster/rapper/fluffer.
Shinehead Tracks
Billie Jean
Shinehead
Billie Jean
Billie Jean
Dance Down The Road
Shinehead
Dance Down The Road
Dance Down The Road
Jamaican in New York
Shinehead
Jamaican in New York
Jamaican in New York
Jamaican In NY
Shinehead
Jamaican In NY
Jamaican In NY
Boops (Here To Go)
Sly & Robbie
Boops (Here To Go)
Boops (Here To Go)
Hello You All
Shinehead
Hello You All
Hello You All
Dub Plate
Shinehead
Dub Plate
Dub Plate
Strive
Shinehead
Strive
Strive
