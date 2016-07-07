Fm3
Fm3 Biography (Wikipedia)
FM3 (sometimes stylized as FM三) is the Beijing, China-based music duo of Christiaan Virant and Zhang Jian. They are considered among the pioneers of electronic music in China. Since 1999, Virant and Jian have been creating meditative music by combining the sound of Chinese classical instruments with modern digital techniques. The duo is best known for its 2005 release, the Buddha Machine loop player.
