Anthony Melas, better known by his stage name A.M. SNiPER, is a multi-platinum award-winning British-Cypriot rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur. He is a former member of So Solid Crew and was integral to the birth of UKG. He was born in England but now resides in Ayia Napa, one of the original destinations for UK Garage.
As well as his work with So Solid Crew, Melas hosted and collaborated with a number of other artists including The Game, Cool & Dre, Wiley, Chris Brown, Tinie Tempah, and Wretch 32.
In 2018, SNiPER was nominated as 'Man of the Year' in Cyprus' MAN Magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Supreme (feat. Ayo Beatz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0623zgv.jpglink
Supreme (feat. Ayo Beatz)
Last played on
Send For Me (Sam Supplier Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cs7nw.jpglink
Send For Me (Sam Supplier Remix)
Last played on
Send For Me (feat. Afro B & Foureira)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cs7nw.jpglink
Send For Me (feat. Afro B & Foureira)
Last played on
4What (feat. Wiley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cs7nw.jpglink
4What (feat. Wiley)
Last played on
All The Way Up (Ayia Napa Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pl0cr.jpglink
All The Way Up (Ayia Napa Remix)
Last played on
Bye Radio Wave (Jaguar Skills Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cs7nw.jpglink
Bye Radio Wave (Jaguar Skills Remix)
Last played on
Bye (Jaguar Skills Remix) (feat. Animate & Oxide & Neutrino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cs7nw.jpglink
Bye (Jaguar Skills Remix) (feat. Animate & Oxide & Neutrino)
Last played on
Nowhere (feat. zahra palmer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cs7nw.jpglink
Nowhere (feat. zahra palmer)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Bus Pass (feat. Wiley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zhm52.jpglink
Bus Pass (feat. Wiley)
Last played on
