Anthony Melas, better known by his stage name A.M. SNiPER, is a multi-platinum award-winning British-Cypriot rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur. He is a former member of So Solid Crew and was integral to the birth of UKG. He was born in England but now resides in Ayia Napa, one of the original destinations for UK Garage.

As well as his work with So Solid Crew, Melas hosted and collaborated with a number of other artists including The Game, Cool & Dre, Wiley, Chris Brown, Tinie Tempah, and Wretch 32.

In 2018, SNiPER was nominated as 'Man of the Year' in Cyprus' MAN Magazine.