Michael LonsdaleFrench actor. Born 24 May 1931
Michael Lonsdale
1931-05-24
Michael Lonsdale Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Edward Lonsdale (born May 24, 1931), sometimes billed as Michel Lonsdale, is a French actor who has appeared in over 180 films and television shows.
Trios Pensées
Thierry « Titi » Robin
Trios Pensées
Trios Pensées
