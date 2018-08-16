Daniel BehleBorn 1974
Daniel Behle
1974
Daniel Behle Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Behle (born 1974) is a German classical composer and operatic tenor. He has performed at international opera houses and festivals, and has recorded both operas and Lieder recitals.
Farnace (Act III, Scenes 8-12)
Antonio Vivaldi
Farnace (Act III, Scenes 8-12)
Farnace (Act III, Scenes 8-12)
Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön (Die Zauberflote)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön (Die Zauberflote)
Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön (Die Zauberflote)
Farnace Rv.711 - Act III Scene 8-12
Antonio Vivaldi
Farnace Rv.711 - Act III Scene 8-12
Farnace Rv.711 - Act III Scene 8-12
Cosi fan tutte (K.588); Un aura amorosa
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cosi fan tutte (K.588); Un aura amorosa
Cosi fan tutte (K.588); Un aura amorosa
Performer
Auf der Reeperbahn
Ralph Arthur Roberts
Auf der Reeperbahn
Auf der Reeperbahn
Performer
Heimliche Aufforderung
Richard Strauss
Heimliche Aufforderung
Heimliche Aufforderung
Performer
Brockes passion (conclusion)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Brockes passion (conclusion)
Brockes passion (conclusion)
Choir
Ensemble
Aria 'Cosi stupisce e cade' from Act 2 of 'Artaserse'
Daniel Behle
Aria 'Cosi stupisce e cade' from Act 2 of 'Artaserse'
Aria 'Cosi stupisce e cade' from Act 2 of 'Artaserse'
Winterreise - song-cycle D.911
Franz Schubert
Winterreise - song-cycle D.911
Winterreise - song-cycle D.911
Allerseelen, Op.10 No.8
Richard Strauss
Allerseelen, Op.10 No.8
Allerseelen, Op.10 No.8
Zueignung, Op 10 No 1
Daniel Behle
Zueignung, Op 10 No 1
Zueignung, Op 10 No 1
Lieder aus Lotosblatter, Op 19
Daniel Behle
Lieder aus Lotosblatter, Op 19
Lieder aus Lotosblatter, Op 19
4 Lieder, Op 27
Daniel Behle
4 Lieder, Op 27
4 Lieder, Op 27
Freundliche Visionen (5 Lieder Op 48 No 1)
Daniel Behle
Freundliche Visionen (5 Lieder Op 48 No 1)
Freundliche Visionen (5 Lieder Op 48 No 1)
Ich liebe Dich (6 Lieder Op 37 No 2)
Daniel Behle
Ich liebe Dich (6 Lieder Op 37 No 2)
Ich liebe Dich (6 Lieder Op 37 No 2)
Herr Lenz (6 Lieder Op 37 No 5)
Daniel Behle
Herr Lenz (6 Lieder Op 37 No 5)
Herr Lenz (6 Lieder Op 37 No 5)
Standchen (6 Lieder Op 17 No 2)
Daniel Behle
Standchen (6 Lieder Op 17 No 2)
Standchen (6 Lieder Op 17 No 2)
Von waldbekranzter Hohe, Op 57 No 1
Johannes Brahms
Von waldbekranzter Hohe, Op 57 No 1
Von waldbekranzter Hohe, Op 57 No 1
Feldeinsamkeit, Op 86 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Feldeinsamkeit, Op 86 No 2
Feldeinsamkeit, Op 86 No 2
Sonntag, Op 47 No 3
Johannes Brahms
Sonntag, Op 47 No 3
Sonntag, Op 47 No 3
Meine Liebe ist grun, Op 63 No 5
Johannes Brahms
Meine Liebe ist grun, Op 63 No 5
Meine Liebe ist grun, Op 63 No 5
Die Mainacht Op 43.No 2
Johannes Brahms
Die Mainacht Op 43.No 2
Die Mainacht Op 43.No 2
Liebestreu, Op 3 No 1
Johannes Brahms
Liebestreu, Op 3 No 1
Liebestreu, Op 3 No 1
Juchhe! Op 6 No 4
Johannes Brahms
Juchhe! Op 6 No 4
Juchhe! Op 6 No 4
Ungeduld, D 795 No 7 (Die schöne Müllerin)
Franz Schubert
Ungeduld, D 795 No 7 (Die schöne Müllerin)
Ungeduld, D 795 No 7 (Die schöne Müllerin)
Oggi per me non sudi(La Contesa de' numi)
Daniel Behle
Oggi per me non sudi(La Contesa de' numi)
Oggi per me non sudi(La Contesa de' numi)
