Estienne du Tertre
Estienne du Tertre Biography (Wikipedia)
Estienne du Tertre (fl. mid-16th century) was a French composer. He spent most of his life in Paris and worked as an editor for the publisher Attaingnant. Many of his chansons were published.[by whom?]
Du Tertre published suyttes de bransles in 1557, giving us the first use of the term "suite", although the usual form of the time was as pairs of dances.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Premiere Suytte de Bransles d'Ecosse
Estienne du Tertre
Premiere Suytte de Bransles d'Ecosse
Premiere Suytte de Bransles d'Ecosse
Ensemble
Pavane-Gaillarde; Bransle 1; Bransle 3 (Danceries, 1557)
Estienne du Tertre
Pavane-Gaillarde; Bransle 1; Bransle 3 (Danceries, 1557)
Pavane-Gaillarde; Bransle 1; Bransle 3 (Danceries, 1557)
Ensemble
Scottish dances
Estienne du Tertre
Scottish dances
Scottish dances
