Amanda WilkinsonBorn 17 January 1982
Amanda Wilkinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-01-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9e30a3a-32d9-4bcd-b82e-6cf0dd657bfa
Amanda Wilkinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Nicole Wilkinson (born January 17, 1982) is a Canadian country music singer. She was raised in nearby Trenton, Ontario.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amanda Wilkinson Tracks
Sort by
Gone From Love Too Long
Amanda Wilkinson
Gone From Love Too Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone From Love Too Long
Last played on
Amanda Wilkinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist