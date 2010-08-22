Carlo Ignazio MonzaDied 9 May 1739
Carlo Ignazio Monza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9ddfe1f-e4b2-484e-bb75-ca75a79e6d97
Carlo Ignazio Monza Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Ignazio Monza (c. 1680 or 1696 - 9 May 1739) was an Italian composer. He was born in Milan and died in Vercelli. Works of his were possibly among the music that formed the basis for the Pulcinella score by Igor Stravinsky. There are recordings of Monza's harpsichord music by Terence Charlston.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlo Ignazio Monza Tracks
Sort by
Sinfonia detta "La tempesta di mare"
Carlo Ignazio Monza
Sinfonia detta "La tempesta di mare"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonia detta "La tempesta di mare"
Last played on
Carlo Ignazio Monza Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist