88-Keys - US producer/rapper Charles M. Njapa. Born 3 March 1976
88-Keys
1976-03-03
88-Keys Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Misodi Njapa (born March 5, 1976), better known by his stage name 88-Keys, is an American record producer and rapper from New York City.
88-Keys Tracks
Stay Up! (feat. Kanye West)
Stay Up! (feat. Kanye West)
Stay Up! (feat. Kanye West)
Stay Up (Viagra) (feat. Kanye West)
Stay Up (Viagra) (feat. Kanye West)
Stay Up (Viagra) (feat. Kanye West)
