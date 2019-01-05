Petey PabloBorn 22 July 1973
Moses Barrett III (born July 22, 1973), known by the stage name Petey Pablo, is an American rapper from Snow Hill, North Carolina.
Goodies (feat. Petey Pablo)
Ciara
Freek-A-Leek
Petey Pablo
Lights Camera Action (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott, Diddy & Petey Pablo)
Mr. Cheeks
Raise Up
Petey Pablo
Raise Up (All Cities Remix)
Petey Pablo
Let's Stay Home Tonight (Remix)
Joe
Free-A-Leek (feat. Eastside Boys)
Petey Pablo
Raise Up VIP (feat. Petey Pablo)
ETC!ETC!
