Trevor Hall
Trevor Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Trevor Hall (born November 28, 1986) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. His music is a mix of roots, folk, and reggae. Many of the artist's themes revolve around spirituality and life exploration. His album, KALA, written in Hawaii and recorded in Los Angeles, was released on August 21, 2015. It debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart.
