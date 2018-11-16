Lamberto GardelliConductor. Born 8 November 1915. Died 17 July 1998
Lamberto Gardelli
1915-11-08
Lamberto Gardelli Biography
Lamberto Gardelli (8 November 1915 – 17 July 1998) was a Swedish conductor of Italian birth, particularly associated with the Italian opera repertory, especially the works of Giuseppe Verdi.
Lamberto Gardelli Tracks
William Tell: Act 3, Scene 3
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell: Act 3, Scene 3
William Tell: Act 3, Scene 3
Belfagor - concert overture
Ottorino Respighi
Belfagor - concert overture
Belfagor - concert overture
Uh! Poveretta me!; Candida! (Belfagor, Act I)
Ottorino Respighi
Uh! Poveretta me!; Candida! (Belfagor, Act I)
Uh! Poveretta me!; Candida! (Belfagor, Act I)
La Battaglia Di Legnano - end of Act 4
Giuseppe Verdi
La Battaglia Di Legnano - end of Act 4
La Battaglia Di Legnano - end of Act 4
Performer
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Orchestra
Last played on
O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)
Giacomo Puccini
O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)
O mio babbino caro (Gianni Schicchi)
Last played on
Senza Mamma
Giacomo Puccini
Senza Mamma
Senza Mamma
Last played on
Pagliacci - Act 1; Recitar! ... Vesti la giubba
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Pagliacci - Act 1; Recitar! ... Vesti la giubba
Pagliacci - Act 1; Recitar! ... Vesti la giubba
Last played on
On the Quay of the Port of Famagusta (from incidental music to La pisanella)
Ildebrando Pizzetti
On the Quay of the Port of Famagusta (from incidental music to La pisanella)
On the Quay of the Port of Famagusta (from incidental music to La pisanella)
Last played on
La Danse de Pauvrete et de parfait amour from "La Pisanelle"
Ildebrando Pizzetti
La Danse de Pauvrete et de parfait amour from "La Pisanelle"
La Danse de Pauvrete et de parfait amour from "La Pisanelle"
Last played on
Djamileh - Overture
Georges Bizet
Djamileh - Overture
Djamileh - Overture
Last played on
William Tell - Act IV: Asile Hereditaire
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell - Act IV: Asile Hereditaire
William Tell - Act IV: Asile Hereditaire
Last played on
Mattutino (Morning), from Concerto dell'estate (Summer Concerto)
Ildebrando Pizzetti
Mattutino (Morning), from Concerto dell'estate (Summer Concerto)
Mattutino (Morning), from Concerto dell'estate (Summer Concerto)
Last played on
Gloria all'Egitto (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Gloria all'Egitto (Aida)
Gloria all'Egitto (Aida)
Last played on
Dammi tu forza! (La Traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Dammi tu forza! (La Traviata)
Dammi tu forza! (La Traviata)
Orchestra
Last played on
I Masnadieri; Act 1, 'Tremate o miseri'
Giuseppe Verdi
I Masnadieri; Act 1, 'Tremate o miseri'
I Masnadieri; Act 1, 'Tremate o miseri'
Orchestra
Last played on
Va, pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves) from Nabucco, Act III
Lamberto Gardelli
Va, pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves) from Nabucco, Act III
Suor Angelica: Senza mamma ...
Giacomo Puccini
Suor Angelica: Senza mamma ...
Suor Angelica: Senza mamma ...
Last played on
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Last played on
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Dance of the Hours (La Giaconda)
Orchestra
Last played on
William Tell (conclusion)
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell (conclusion)
William Tell (conclusion)
Last played on
La Gioconda 'Cielo e mar!'
Amilcare Ponchielli
La Gioconda 'Cielo e mar!'
La Gioconda 'Cielo e mar!'
Last played on
I Due Foscari Act 3: Questa e dunque l iniqua mercede
Giuseppe Verdi
I Due Foscari Act 3: Questa e dunque l iniqua mercede
I Due Foscari Act 3: Questa e dunque l iniqua mercede
Orchestra
Last played on
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
I Due Foscari - Act Three
Lamberto Gardelli
I Due Foscari - Act Three
I Due Foscari - Act Three
Last played on
I Due Foscari - Act One
Lamberto Gardelli
I Due Foscari - Act One
I Due Foscari - Act One
Last played on
Il Corsaro (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra)
Lamberto Gardelli
Il Corsaro (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra)
Il Corsaro (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1965: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1965-08-16T06:27:04
16
Aug
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
