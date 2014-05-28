CableNoise-core band from US. Formed 1994
Cable
1994
Cable Biography (Wikipedia)
Cable is an American band formed in 1994 in Rockville, Connecticut. They combine a hardcore punk and emo aesthetic with a rhythmically complex, often discordant metal-influenced musical approach. Lineup changes and delays between recordings may have hindered their notoriety over the years.
Playground RIP (Part I)
