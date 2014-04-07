La the DarkmanUS Hip Hop MC, de-facto member of Wu-Tang Clan. Born 1978
1978
La the Darkman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lason Jackson (born July 23, 1980), better known as La the Darkman, is a Wu-Tang Clan affiliated rapper and MC from Grand Rapids.
La the Darkman Tracks
Yabba Dabba Do
Yabba Dabba Do
