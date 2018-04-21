Kristian Merrill Bush (born March 14, 1970) is an American singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Bush is a former member of the folk rock duo Billy Pilgrim with Andrew Hyra, and is one half of the country music duo Sugarland with Jennifer Nettles. In addition to his work in these two groups, Bush has released one solo album, Southern Gravity, via Streamsound Records in 2015.