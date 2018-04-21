Kristian Bush
1970-03-14
Kristian Bush Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristian Merrill Bush (born March 14, 1970) is an American singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Bush is a former member of the folk rock duo Billy Pilgrim with Andrew Hyra, and is one half of the country music duo Sugarland with Jennifer Nettles. In addition to his work in these two groups, Bush has released one solo album, Southern Gravity, via Streamsound Records in 2015.
2013-03-21 Kristian Bush talks to Bob Harris backstage at the Country 2 Country event at the O2 Arena
Kristian Bush Tracks
Light Me Up
Sing Along
Thinkin' About Drinkin' For Christmas
Trailer Hitch
Southern Gravity
Waiting on an Angel
Walk Tall
Make Another Memory
Love or Money
Baby Girl
Atlantic City
You're Gonna Get Yours
