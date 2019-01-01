VirginioItalian singer-songwriter Virginio Simonelli. Born 31 January 1985
Virginio Simonelli (born January 31, 1985), simply known as Virginio, is an Italian pop singer.
He made his debut in 2006 in the Sanremo Festival's New Proposals category with the song Davvero. In 2011 he won the tenth edition of the Italian singing competition Amici di Maria De Filippi in the singers-songwriters category. He sold 30,000 copies of his records.
