The Bach Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bach Choir is a large independent musical organisation, founded in London, UK, in 1876 to give the first performance of J. S. Bach's Mass in B minor in Britain.
The choir has around 220 active members. Directed by David Hill MBE (BBC Singers/Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra), one of the country’s most eminent choral directors, it regularly performs and records across London and the UK, for example the Royal Albert Hall and Abbey Road Studios.
The choir's patron is HRH The Prince of Wales, and the conductor laureate was Sir David Willcocks, who previously held the post of Musical Director of the choir from 1960-1998. Other Musical Directors have included Sir Charles Villiers Stanford, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Reginald Jacques.
In 2013, John Rutter was appointed as President of the choir, following the death of Leopold David de Rothschild in 2012. The Vice Presidents are Dame Janet Baker, James Bowman, Dame Felicity Lott and Sam Gordon Clark.
The Bach Choir has an extensive recorded output to which it regularly adds new titles, and is also in demand for film scores. In recent years, it has featured on some of the biggest film releases, such as Kingdom of Heaven, Prometheus, Robin Hood, The Chronicles of Narnia, Shrek the Third, and Jack the Giant Slayer. In 2011, it collaborated with John Rutter and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on The Colours of Christmas, which reached No 3 in the Official Classical Charts. In 2013, it also worked on projects for BBC Radio 3, BBC One, Sky Arts and Sky Sports News.
Once In Royal David's City
Ding Dong! Merrily On High
The Twelve Days Of Christmas
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
O Holy Night
O Come All Ye Faithful
War Requiem (Dies Irae - opening)
An Ode On The Nativity
Lord Of The Dance
Hodie: A Christmas Cantata (excerpt)
Deck The Hall by The Radio 2 'Choral Society'
Ding Dong! Merrily On High
Sussex Carol
O Come, All Ye Faithful
Ding Dong! Merrily On High
Song to the Soul
Symphony No 2 "Resurrection"
Symphony No 2 in C minor 'Resurrection' (Proms 2017)
The Lord is my shepherd (Hymnus paradisi)
Alexander's Feast, HWV 75 (The many rend the skies)
Dirge for Two Veterans (Dona nobis pacem)
War Requiem: Lacrimosa; Move him into the sun
The Angry Planet Part 1 - iii. Yellow Eye
Let us sleep now...In paradisum from War Requiem
War Requiem (Agnus Dei)
Epithalamion
Hymnus Paradisi
Holy is the true light (Hymnus paradisi)
O Haupt Voll Blut Und Wunden - Chorale [from Matthew Passion],
The First Nowell
Requiem Aeternam from Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem
Gabriel's Message
Hark! The herald angels sing
A Cambridge Mass: Credo (opening)
Quis est homo? from Stabat Mater
O Mensch, bewein dein Sünde gross (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
War Requiem Op. 66 (requiem Aeternam)
Ding dong merrily on high
Stille Nacht
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 45: Mahler – ‘Resurrection’ Symphony
Proms 2012: Prom 30: The Angry Planet
Proms 2011: Prom 4: Brian – Symphony No. 1, 'The Gothic'
Proms 2009: Prom 24
Proms 2004: Prom 04
