The Bach Choir is a large independent musical organisation, founded in London, UK, in 1876 to give the first performance of J. S. Bach's Mass in B minor in Britain.

The choir has around 220 active members. Directed by David Hill MBE (BBC Singers/Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra), one of the country’s most eminent choral directors, it regularly performs and records across London and the UK, for example the Royal Albert Hall and Abbey Road Studios.

The choir's patron is HRH The Prince of Wales, and the conductor laureate was Sir David Willcocks, who previously held the post of Musical Director of the choir from 1960-1998. Other Musical Directors have included Sir Charles Villiers Stanford, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Reginald Jacques.

In 2013, John Rutter was appointed as President of the choir, following the death of Leopold David de Rothschild in 2012. The Vice Presidents are Dame Janet Baker, James Bowman, Dame Felicity Lott and Sam Gordon Clark.

The Bach Choir has an extensive recorded output to which it regularly adds new titles, and is also in demand for film scores. In recent years, it has featured on some of the biggest film releases, such as Kingdom of Heaven, Prometheus, Robin Hood, The Chronicles of Narnia, Shrek the Third, and Jack the Giant Slayer. In 2011, it collaborated with John Rutter and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on The Colours of Christmas, which reached No 3 in the Official Classical Charts. In 2013, it also worked on projects for BBC Radio 3, BBC One, Sky Arts and Sky Sports News.