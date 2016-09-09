DieselDutch pop/rock. Formed 1978
Diesel
1978
Diesel Biography (Wikipedia)
Diesel is a Dutch pop/rock group that became one of the relatively few Dutch acts to chart in the U.S. when their song "Sausalito Summernight" entered the U.S. Top 40 in 1981.
Sausalito Summernight
Rate Them Guys (feat. Flow Dan, Killa P, Frisco)
