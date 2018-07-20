UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & MickeyOne of two current versions of UB40
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey Performances & Interviews
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey Live Session
2018-02-18
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey play two songs live in the Musician's Cirlce.
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey Live Session
Ebony Eyes
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey
Ebony Eyes
Ebony Eyes
Cherry Oh Baby (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey
Cherry Oh Baby (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
I Can't Help Falling in Love (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey
I Can't Help Falling in Love (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
How Could I Leave
UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey
How Could I Leave
How Could I Leave
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-27T06:58:04
27
May
2018
