Charlie WalkerCountry singer. Born 2 November 1926. Died 12 September 2008
Charlie Walker (November 2, 1926 – September 12, 2008) was an American country musician born in Copeville, Texas. He held membership in the Grand Ole Opry from 1967, and was inducted into the Country Radio DJ Hall of Fame in 1981.
Facing The Wall
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Who Will Buy The Wine
Daddys Coming Home (Next Week)
