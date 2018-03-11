Carlos GarnettBorn 1 December 1938
Carlos Garnett
1938-12-01
Carlos Garnett Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Garnett (born December 1, 1938) is a Panamanian-American jazz saxophonist.
Carlos Garnett Tracks
Mother of the Future
Let Us Go (To Higher Heights)
One And One
Black Love
