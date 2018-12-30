FalzNigerian rapper. Born 27 October 1990
Falz
1990-10-27
Falz Biography (Wikipedia)
Folarin Falana (born October 27, 1990 in Lagos State), better known by his stage name Falz, is a Nigerian singer, rapper, actor, and songwriter.
He began his career while in secondary school after forming a group called "The School Boys" with his friend before his professional career as a music artist began in 2009. Falz became more well-known after his song "Marry Me" (featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade) won him a nomination in the "Best Collaboration of The Year" category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. He was also nominated in the "Best Rap Act of The Year" and "Best New Act to Watch" categories.
He currently owns an independent record label called Bahd Guys Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Falz Tracks
This Is Nigeria
Falz
Jeje
Falz
Pamamonya Ipapo
Soul Jah Love
Performer
Detty Yasef (feat. Falz)
Mr. Eazi
Bad Yuh Bad vs. Jeje
Popcaan
Something Light
Falz
Jeje vs. Addison Lee
Falz
Soft Work
Falz
Biggy Man (feat. Falz)
Reekado Banks
Ayakata (feat. Falz)
Illbliss
Performer
