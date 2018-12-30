Folarin Falana (born October 27, 1990 in Lagos State), better known by his stage name Falz, is a Nigerian singer, rapper, actor, and songwriter.

He began his career while in secondary school after forming a group called "The School Boys" with his friend before his professional career as a music artist began in 2009. Falz became more well-known after his song "Marry Me" (featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade) won him a nomination in the "Best Collaboration of The Year" category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. He was also nominated in the "Best Rap Act of The Year" and "Best New Act to Watch" categories.

He currently owns an independent record label called Bahd Guys Records.