Shoshana RudiakovBorn 1948. Died 21 November 2012
Shoshana Rudiakov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9b91ffe-6fa5-4ebf-a22d-bc9d50042904
Shoshana Rudiakov Biography (Wikipedia)
Shoshana Rudiakov (1948–2012) was a Latvian pianist and music educator. She was professor of piano at the State University of Music and Performing Arts Stuttgart from 1981.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shoshana Rudiakov Tracks
Sort by
Trio for heckelphone, viola and piano Op. 47 - Part I: Solo-Arioso-Duett
Paul Hindemith
Trio for heckelphone, viola and piano Op. 47 - Part I: Solo-Arioso-Duett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnf.jpglink
Trio for heckelphone, viola and piano Op. 47 - Part I: Solo-Arioso-Duett
Last played on
Back to artist