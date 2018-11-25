Pia MiaBorn 19 September 1996
Pia Mia
1996-09-19
Pia Mia Biography (Wikipedia)
Pia Mia Perez (born September 19, 1996) is a Guamanian singer, songwriter, and model. She started by posting videos of herself singing on video sharing site YouTube, later going on to star in commercials and music videos.
Pia Mia Performances & Interviews
Pia Mia Tracks
Do It Again (feat. Chris Brown & Tyga)
Pia Mia
Do It Again (feat. Chris Brown & Tyga)
Do It Again (feat. Chris Brown & Tyga)
Do It Again
Pia Mia
Do It Again
Do It Again
Touch vs. Lights Up
Pia Mia
Touch vs. Lights Up
Touch vs. Lights Up
Boys & Girls (feat. Pia Mia)
will.i.am
Boys & Girls (feat. Pia Mia)
Boys & Girls (feat. Pia Mia)
Touch
Pia Mia
Touch
Touch
I'm A Fan (feat. Jeremih)
Pia Mia
I'm A Fan (feat. Jeremih)
I'm A Fan (feat. Jeremih)
