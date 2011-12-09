Hiroshi Morie (森江 博 Morie Hiroshi, born January 22, 1968 in Amagasaki, Japan), known exclusively by his stage name Heath, is a Japanese musician, singer and songwriter. He is best known as the bass guitarist of the heavy metal band X Japan. He joined the group in 1992, replacing Taiji Sawada on bass, and stayed with them until their dissolution in 1997 and reunited with the band from 2007 onward.

After the breakup he focused on his solo career, until 2000 when he founded Dope HEADz with fellow X Japan guitarist Pata and former Spread Beaver percussionist/programmer I.N.A.. The group ceased activity after its second album in 2002.

His stage name comes from his nickname, Hi-chan and he adopted it before 1986.