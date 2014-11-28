Die! Die! Die!Formed 2003
Die! Die! Die!
2003
Die! Die! Die! Biography (Wikipedia)
Die! Die! Die! (sometimes styled Die!Die!Die!) is a three-piece New Zealand noise pop/punk/post-punk band from New Zealand, formed in late 2003. They have released six albums, all backed with extensive international touring. A number of different bassists (Lachlan Anderson is currently in his second stint with the band) have played alongside permanent members Andrew Wilson (guitar, vocals) and Michael Prain (drums).
