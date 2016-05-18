Crystal King (クリスタルキング Kurisutaru Kingu) is a Japanese pop rock and kayōkyoku band. They won commercial success at the end of 1979 with their debut single "Daitokai", which sold 1.5 million copies, winning two popular song festivals, (18th Popcon and 10th World Popular Song Festival in Tokyo), others of their hits are "Shinkirō" in 1980 (750.000 copies sold), Shojo Kōkai (1980), Passion-Lady (1981), Ceccile (1982) and "Setouchi kōshinkyoku (IN THE MOOD)" (1984). Worldwide they are remembered for their composition and performance of the first two songs and hits of the anime "Fist of the North Star" such as "Ai wo torimodose" and Yuria ... Eien ni " , the original single of 1984 sold more than 500,000 copies, and adding the new versions that were released years later, sales already exceed 1 million copies sold.

Today, Monsieur Yoshizaki (leader and vocalist) has the rights of the band and he is still active under the name of "Crystal King" as a solo project.