Steve WalwynBorn 8 June 1956
Steve Walwyn
1956-06-08
Steve Walwyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Martin "Steve" Walwyn (born 8 June 1956 in Southam, Warwickshire) is a British rhythm and blues guitarist, best known for his playing with Dr. Feelgood, but who has also played with Eddie and the Hot Rods, Steve Marriott and the DTs. The Roger Chapman Band, the Big Town Playboys and his own band Steve Walwyn and Friends.
Steve Walwyn Tracks
The Great Pub Rock Revival
Barber, Tony, Bill Bass, Kevin Dempsey, Tim Dorney, Duncan Goddard, Gerry Hogan, Gerard Johnson, Terry Miles, Russell Milton, Brian O'Shaughnessy, Peter Phipps, Vic Saville, Neil Scott, Gerry Shepard, Smithy, Steve Walwyn, Norman Watt-Roy, John Williams, Pete Z & Denim
It Fell Off the Back of a Lorry
Barber, Tony, Bill Bass, Dempsey, Kevin, Tim Dorney, Duncan Goddard, Gerry Hogan, Gerard Johnson, Terry Miles, Russell Milton, Brian O'Shaughnessy, Peter Phipps, Vic Saville, Neil Scott, Gerry Shepard, Smithy, Steve Walwyn, Norman Watt-Roy, Williams, John, Pete Z & Denim
