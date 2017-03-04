3 Mustaphas 3Formed 1982. Disbanded 1991
3 Mustaphas 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9af11e9-40c4-42c0-8ea9-99b9c8486805
3 Mustaphas 3 Biography (Wikipedia)
3 Mustaphas 3 is a British World music band formed in 1982. Core members are Ben Mandelson (under the name Hijaz Mustapha), Tim Fienburgh (1954–2008) (under the name Niaveti III) Colin Bass (under the name Sabah Habas Mustapha), and Nigel Watson (under the name Houzam Mustapha), around which orbit many other Mustaphas – all supposed to be the nephews of Uncle Patrel Mustapha. They claim to originate from the Balkans, but play music from various parts of the world. Their slogan, "Forward in all directions!", is an expression of this musical diversity. Active at the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s, they have now stopped producing and performing together, but haven't officially disbanded.
3 Mustaphas 3 Tracks
Ya Habibi, Ya Ghaybine
3 Mustaphas 3
Ya Habibi, Ya Ghaybine
Ya Habibi, Ya Ghaybine
Starehe Mustapha II
3 Mustaphas 3
Starehe Mustapha II
Starehe Mustapha II
Bam ! / Teteli (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1984)
3 Mustaphas 3
Bam ! / Teteli (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1984)
To Tilefonon Tis Xenitias (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1984)
3 Mustaphas 3
To Tilefonon Tis Xenitias (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1984)
Belz (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1984)
3 Mustaphas 3
Belz (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1984)
Belz (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1984)
Intro / Schnabbelleh Freilach Pt 2 (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1984)
3 Mustaphas 3
Intro / Schnabbelleh Freilach Pt 2 (Radio 1 Session, 21 Jan 1984)
Speed The Traktor
Trad.
Speed The Traktor
Speed The Traktor
Speed the Traktor
3 Mustaphas 3
Speed the Traktor
Speed the Traktor
Turisticka Pjesma
3 Mustaphas 3
Turisticka Pjesma
Turisticka Pjesma
Selma
3 Mustaphas 3
Selma
Selma
