Ghost Dance80s UK goth band. Formed 1985. Disbanded 1989
Ghost Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9ad90b0-42b8-4123-8551-03604c8a367c
Ghost Dance Biography (Wikipedia)
Ghost Dance were a British gothic rock and post-punk band. formed in 1985 by Gary Marx (ex-The Sisters of Mercy guitarist) and Anne-Marie Hurst (ex-Skeletal Family vocalist) as both were leaving their respective bands. The band were originally signed to Nick Jones' record label, Karbon Records, then were later signed to the major label Chrysalis Records, before splitting up in 1989.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ghost Dance Tracks
Sort by
Down To The Wire
Ghost Dance
Down To The Wire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down To The Wire
Last played on
River Of No Return BBC Session 06/04/1986
Ghost Dance
River Of No Return BBC Session 06/04/1986
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Dance Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist