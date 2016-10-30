Brian Bannatyne-Scott
Brian Bannatyne-Scott
Brian Bannatyne-Scott Tracks
The Wreckers: conclusion of Act II
Dame Ethel Smyth
Dame Ethel Smyth
The Wreckers: conclusion of Act II
The Wreckers: conclusion of Act II
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music Z.632
The English Concert
The English Concert
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music Z.632
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music Z.632
Excerpt from Act 3 - Finale of The Wreckers
Ethel Smyth, Annemarie Sand., Anthony Roden., Justin Lavender, Peter Sidhom, Brian Bannatyne-Scott, Judith Howarth, Anne-Marie Owens, David Wilson-Johnson & The Huddersfield Choral Society
Excerpt from Act 3 - Finale of The Wreckers
Excerpt from Act 3 - Finale of The Wreckers
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 29: Wagner – Tannhäuser
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-04T06:12:18
4
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 29: Wagner – Tannhäuser
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-13T06:12:18
13
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-31T06:12:18
31
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
1992-09-08T06:12:18
8
Sep
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
