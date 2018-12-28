Bob SinclarBorn 10 May 1967
Bob Sinclar
1967-05-10
Bob Sinclar Biography (Wikipedia)
Christophe Le Friant (born 10 May 1969), better known by his stage name Bob Sinclar, is a French record producer, house music DJ, remixer and the owner of the record label Yellow Productions.
Bob Sinclar Tracks
Love Generation
Bob Sinclar
Love Generation
Love Generation
Last played on
World Hold on (Children of the Sky)
Bob Sinclar
World Hold on (Children of the Sky)
World Hold On (feat. Steve Edwards)
Bob Sinclar
World Hold On (feat. Steve Edwards)
World Hold On (feat. Steve Edwards)
Last played on
Tribute
Bob Sinclar
Tribute
Tribute
Last played on
I Feel For You
Bob Sinclar
I Feel For You
I Feel For You
Last played on
Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now)
Bob Sinclar
Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now)
World, Hold On (Children Of The Sky)
Bob Sinclar
World, Hold On (Children Of The Sky)
World, Hold On (Children Of The Sky)
Last played on
Someone Who Needs Me
Bob Sinclar
Someone Who Needs Me
Someone Who Needs Me
Last played on
Europa
Bob Sinclar
Europa
Europa
Last played on
Rock This Party
Bob Sinclar
Rock This Party
Rock This Party
Last played on
Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Dollarman, Big Ali & Makedah)
Bob Sinclar
Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Dollarman, Big Ali & Makedah)
Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Dollarman, Big Ali & Makedah)
Last played on
Rock This Party
Bob Sinclar
Rock This Party
Rock This Party
Last played on
Feel The Vibe
Bob Sinclar
Feel The Vibe
Feel The Vibe
Last played on
Gym Tonic
Bob Sinclar
Gym Tonic
Gym Tonic
Last played on
Love Generation
Bob Sinclar
Love Generation
Love Generation
Last played on
Gym Tonic (Thomas Bangalter Mix)
Bob Sinclar
Gym Tonic (Thomas Bangalter Mix)
