Anthony Ulysses "Tony" Thompson, Jr. (September 2, 1975 – June 1, 2007) was an American singer–songwriter. Thompson was best known as the lead vocalist of the American R&B quintet Hi-Five, which had hit singles such as "I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)" and "I Can't Wait Another Minute". After the group disbanded in 1994, Thompson found solo success the following year with his debut album Sexsational in 1995. After leaving Giant Records, Thompson was signed to Bad Boy Records; however, he never was able to release an album under them due to his struggles with drug abuse. In later years, Thompson formed his own record label and released an album with the newly formed Hi-Five group in 2005. He died on June 1, 2007 in Waco, Texas at age 31.