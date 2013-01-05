Sharooz (born Sharooz Raoofi) is a UK-based electronic music artist, producer and sound designer. His work has appeared on a variety of record labels such as Modular, Fool's Gold, and Record Makers. Sharooz is also a founder of various electronic music ventures including sound design startup Audiaire, Sample Magic, Attack Magazine, record label La Bombe and the Principle Pleasure recording studio in Los Angeles.

Since 2006, he has remixed a wide range of artists including Moby, Robyn and Howard Jones. As a DJ he has toured extensively, appearing in the USA, Australia, Holland, Russia, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and South Korea.

Sharooz has featured in Future Music magazine three times, firstly in May 2009 where he was filmed for a cover article about the technical aspects of music production, and in April 2014 for a 'Studio Tour'. Under various guises he has written and produced works for motion picture such as the Palme d'Or nominated film Rust and Bone via a publishing agreement with EMI Music Publishing. Raoofi has played keyboards on remixes of artists such as The Pussycat Dolls and appeared as a mix engineer on the Bryan Ferry song Shameless.. In June 2010 he worked with Mylo on a remix for Robyn on her own Konichiwa Records label. Sharooz has worked extensively as a sound designer, on Roland's TR8-S drum machine, System-8 synthesiser and Propellerhead's Reason software, where he composed a demo song and programmed 'Kong' device patches, on Steinberg's Cubase software , Korg's Minilogue synthesiser, Microsampler, Gadget iPad app, Electribe and Kronos workstation, programming patches, banks and loops.