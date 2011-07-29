Nico FidencoBorn 24 January 1933
Nico Fidenco (artistic name Domenico Colarossi; born 24 January 1933 in Rome) is an Italian singer and film soundtrack composer who gained considerable popularity from 1960 onwards with the release of the song "What a sky" (Italian: "Su nel cielo"), taken from the film Silver Spoon Set by Francesco Maselli. Self-taught in music, Fidenco did a few cover versions of film title songs for the Italian market. With the song "Legata a un granello di sabbia", he was the first Italian singer to sell one million copies of a single. This interest in cinema led him to be a prolific soundtrack composer, including scores for westerns and many Joe D'Amato films.
