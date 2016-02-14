David BaerwaldBorn 11 July 1960
David Baerwald
1960-07-11
David Baerwald Biography
David Francis Baerwald (born July 11, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter, composer, and musician.
David Baerwald Tracks
Come What May
Katherine Jenkins
Come What May
Come What May
Last played on
Unspoken
David Baerwald
Unspoken
Unspoken
Last played on
Born A Cowboy
David Baerwald
Born A Cowboy
Born A Cowboy
Last played on
Bitter Tree
David Baerwald
Bitter Tree
Bitter Tree
Last played on
