Bela Shende (Marathi: बेला शेंडे) is an Indian playback singer. She performed several songs in Bollywood and regional films. "Mann Mohana" from the film Jodhaa Akbar, "Su Che" from the film What's Your Raashee?, "Wajle Ki Baara" and "Apsara Aali" from Natarang are some of her famous songs. In 2014 she was awarded the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song "Khurkhura" from the Marathi film Tuhya Dharma Koncha.

Shende started her career with the music album "Kaisa Yeh Jadoo" which was well received by the masses and was critically acclaimed. Her career in Bollywood started with the film Tera Mera Saath Rahen where she voiced for a brief part. She again got a big break in the 2005 submission for Academy Award, Paheli, where she voiced Rani Mukerji. In 2008 she crooned a bhajan in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Jodhaa Akbar for an A. R. Rahman composition and got an IIFA Award for Best Female Playback nomination for the song.

She then crooned hits in Marathi, her mother tongue, and received several awards and nominations for her excellence. Her renditions of lavnis "Apsara Aali" and "Vajle Ki Baara" from the Marathi film Natarang were well received. She became the sole voice of Kangana Ranaut in the 2013 musical Rajjo. Bela is credited as a talented vocalist and has established a career in the Marathi film industry. Besides Hindi, she has also sung in Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.