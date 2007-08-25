Rudolf EscherBorn 8 January 1912. Died 17 March 1980
1912-01-08
Rudolf Escher (8 January 1912 in Amsterdam – 17 March 1980 in De Koog) was a Dutch composer and music theorist. He left compositions for chamber orchestra and orchestra, vocal and one electronic composition. Escher was also a poet, painter and writer.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-25T06:24:27
25
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
