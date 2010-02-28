Harri WessmanBorn 29 March 1949
Harri Wessman
1949-03-29
Harri Wessman Biography (Wikipedia)
Harri Wessman (Helsinki, 29 March 1949) is a Finnish composer. He is best known outside Finland for his Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra, and the choral work "Vesi väsyy lumen alle" (Water weary under snow), composed for the Tapiola Choir
Water under Snow Is Weary
