Park Jae-sang (Hangul: 박재상; Hanja: 朴載相,; born December 31, 1977), known professionally as Psy (싸이; SY;), stylized PSY, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Psy is known domestically for his humorous videos and stage performances, and internationally for his hit single "Gangnam Style". The song's refrain was entered into The Yale Book of Quotations as one of the most famous quotations of 2012.

On October 23, 2012, Psy met United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the UN Headquarters where Ban expressed his desire to work with the singer because of his "unlimited global reach". On December 21, 2012, his music video for "Gangnam Style" exceeded one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first video to do so in the website's history. Psy was subsequently recognized by the media as the "King of YouTube". On May 31, 2014, the video for Psy's Gangnam Style hit two billion views. As of December 2018, it is the sixth most viewed video on YouTube, with over 3.2 billion views.