Sathyaprakash Dharmar is a playback singer and stage performer who is well-versed in Carnatic, semi-classical, devotional, light, and fusion music. He is predominantly active in the South Indian music industries.

Sathyaprakash is known for his hits in commercial movies, independent albums, advertisements, and several corporate and cultural events. He not only performs concerts at several sabhas, but is also a frequent traveler to perform multiple stage shows and live concerts across the globe.

He has proven his singing in other languages, including Telugu and Kannada, and is recognized for his ability to quickly grasp the arrangement and technicalities of the project to manage time and clarity. Additionally, he brings in a lot of newness and unique dimension to recreate timeless classics by producing cover versions of various songs using emerging instrumentation and arrangements. His experience in conducting and supervising vocal recordings has given him an upper hand in music production.