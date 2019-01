Peter Jay and the Jaywalkers were a British instrumental beat group in the early 1960s. Their biggest hit, "Can Can 62", was produced by Joe Meek and reached the British singles chart in 1962. The group toured with both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones before disbanding in 1966.

