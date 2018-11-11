Peter Jay & The JayWalkersFormed 1960. Disbanded 1966
1960
Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Jay and the Jaywalkers were a British instrumental beat group in the early 1960s. Their biggest hit, "Can Can 62", was produced by Joe Meek and reached the British singles chart in 1962. The group toured with both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones before disbanding in 1966.
Tracks
