DJ MisjahBorn 1 September 1971
DJ Misjah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f994652c-b5f3-4a61-83f1-719fb3f039e7
DJ Misjah Biography (Wikipedia)
Mischa van der Heiden (born 1 September 1971, Rotterdam), commonly known by his stage name DJ Misjah, is a Dutch DJ.
In 1995, he produced "Access" which would be featured along with the Warp Brothers, MDM, and several others on the album, Radikal Techno 6. The track reached #16 in the UK Singles Chart in March 1996, and reappeared in a remix version in May 2000, when it peaked at #45.
He also made remixes for Josh Wink, Jam & Spoon, Reflect, Format One, Finitribe, Next Door But One, George le Nagelaux and Denki Groove.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Misjah Tracks
Sort by
Flawless Peversity
DJ Misjah
Flawless Peversity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flawless Peversity
Last played on
DJ Misjah Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist