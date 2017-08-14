Mischa van der Heiden (born 1 September 1971, Rotterdam), commonly known by his stage name DJ Misjah, is a Dutch DJ.

In 1995, he produced "Access" which would be featured along with the Warp Brothers, MDM, and several others on the album, Radikal Techno 6. The track reached #16 in the UK Singles Chart in March 1996, and reappeared in a remix version in May 2000, when it peaked at #45.

He also made remixes for Josh Wink, Jam & Spoon, Reflect, Format One, Finitribe, Next Door But One, George le Nagelaux and Denki Groove.