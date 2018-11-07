Dar WilliamsBorn 19 April 1967
Dar Williams
Dar Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Snowden "Dar" Williams, born April 19, 1967, is an American singer-songwriter specializing in pop folk. Hendrik Hertzberg of The New Yorker has described Williams as "one of America’s very best singer-songwriters."
She is a frequent performer at folk festivals and has toured with such artists as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Patty Griffin, Ani DiFranco, The Nields, Shawn Colvin, Girlyman, Joan Baez, and Catie Curtis.[citation needed]
Dar Williams Tracks
The Beauty of the Rain
The Beauty of the Rain
All Men Are Liars
All Men Are Liars
I'll Miss You Till I Meet You
I'll Miss You Till I Meet You
Girl of the World
Girl of the World
I Saw A Bird Fly Away
I Saw A Bird Fly Away
Stargazer (feat. Dar Williams)
Stargazer (feat. Dar Williams)
February
February
New York is a Harbour
Emerald
Emerald
Weight of the World
Slippery Slope
Slippery Slope
Slippery Slope (Live In Session)
Slippery Slope (Live In Session)
Something To Get Through
FM Radio
FM Radio
Here Tonight
Here Tonight
Slippery Slope
Slippery Slope
Mad River
Mad River
End Of The Summer
End Of The Summer
Johnny Appleseed
Johnny Appleseed
