Dorothy Snowden "Dar" Williams, born April 19, 1967, is an American singer-songwriter specializing in pop folk. Hendrik Hertzberg of The New Yorker has described Williams as "one of America’s very best singer-songwriters."

She is a frequent performer at folk festivals and has toured with such artists as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Patty Griffin, Ani DiFranco, The Nields, Shawn Colvin, Girlyman, Joan Baez, and Catie Curtis.[citation needed]