Rex Robert Brown (born July 27, 1964) is an American musician and author, who is best known as having been the longtime bassist for the now defunct band Pantera (1982–2003). He is a former member of Down (2001–2011), and is currently the bassist for the band Kill Devil Hill. He released his debut solo album Smoke on This on July 28, 2017. For the first time in Brown's career, the work features him not only as a bassist but also as lead vocalist and guitarist.

Brown authored a book called Official Truth 101 Proof, which was released in April 2013. The book documents Pantera's formation, career, and disbandment.