Ishtar (Hebrew: אישתאר‎; born Esther (Eti) Zach (אסתר (אתי) זך) on 10 November 1968) is an Israeli vocalist who performs in Arabic, Hebrew, Bulgarian, French, Spanish, Russian and English. She is best known for her work as the front vocalist of the French-based band Alabina, and her solo pop hits such as C'est la vie, Last Kiss, Horchat Hai Caliptus and Habibi (Sawah).