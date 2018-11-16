Ishtar AlabinaBorn 10 November 1968
Ishtar Alabina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f98c6e06-a95a-4446-918f-c363f57695f8
Ishtar Alabina Biography (Wikipedia)
Ishtar (Hebrew: אישתאר; born Esther (Eti) Zach (אסתר (אתי) זך) on 10 November 1968) is an Israeli vocalist who performs in Arabic, Hebrew, Bulgarian, French, Spanish, Russian and English. She is best known for her work as the front vocalist of the French-based band Alabina, and her solo pop hits such as C'est la vie, Last Kiss, Horchat Hai Caliptus and Habibi (Sawah).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ishtar Alabina Tracks
Sort by
Alabina
Alabina
Alabina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alabina
Last played on
Ishtar Alabina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist