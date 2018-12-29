Blue SwedeFormed 1973. Disbanded 1975
Blue Swede
1973
Blue Swede Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Swede was a Swedish rock band headlined by Björn Skifs which was active 1973–1975. Blue Swede released two albums of cover versions, including a rendition of "Hooked on a Feeling", which brought them international chart success. The band consisted of Anders Berglund (piano), Björn Skifs (lead vocals), Bosse Liljedahl (bass), Hinke Ekestubbe (saxophone), Jan Guldbäck (drums), Michael Areklew (guitar) and Tommy Berglund (trumpet). They disbanded after Skifs decided to embark on his solo career.
Hooked On A Feeling
