Terje Isungset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04rdyrg.jpg
1964-05-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f989d2e1-79b5-4567-a165-9c4d6f06575a
Terje Isungset Biography (Wikipedia)
Terje Isungset (born May 4, 1964 Hol, Norway) is a Norwegian musician (primarily as a percussionist) and composer. From his background in jazz and traditional Scandinavian music, he has designed musical instruments from non-traditional materials, including ice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terje Isungset Performances & Interviews
Terje Isungset Tracks
Sort by
A Glimpse of Ice
Terje Isungset
A Glimpse of Ice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
A Glimpse of Ice
Last played on
A Glimpse of Light
Terje Isungset
A Glimpse of Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
A Glimpse of Light
Last played on
Ice Memories
Terje Isungset
Ice Memories
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Ice Memories
Last played on
Ice Beauty
Terje Isungset
Ice Beauty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Ice Beauty
Last played on
Contemplation
Terje Isungset
Contemplation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Contemplation
Last played on
Mammoth
Terje Isungset
Mammoth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Mammoth
Last played on
Ice Talks
Terje Isungset
Ice Talks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Ice Talks
Last played on
Looking Through
Arve Henriksen
Looking Through
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Looking Through
Last played on
Winter Songs
Terje Isungset
Winter Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Winter Songs
Last played on
Winter Songs (Recorded live at the Ice Music Festival)
Terje Isungset
Winter Songs (Recorded live at the Ice Music Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Glacial Motion
Mats Edén
Glacial Motion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Glacial Motion
Last played on
Industrial Arctic
Terje Isungset
Industrial Arctic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Industrial Arctic
Last played on
Whale Wisdom
Terje Isungset
Whale Wisdom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Whale Wisdom
Last played on
Floating
Terje Isungset
Floating
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Floating
Last played on
Isslottet (feat. Arve Henriksen, Lena Nymark, Svante Henryson, Sidsel Walstad & Eilif Gundersen)
Terje Isungset
Isslottet (feat. Arve Henriksen, Lena Nymark, Svante Henryson, Sidsel Walstad & Eilif Gundersen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Eadi Vüohttü Mana (feat. Sara Marielle)
Terje Isungset
Eadi Vüohttü Mana (feat. Sara Marielle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Hymn (feat. Sidsel Endresen)
Terje Isungset
Hymn (feat. Sidsel Endresen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
A Glimpse Of Light (feat. Lena Nymark)
Terje Isungset
A Glimpse Of Light (feat. Lena Nymark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Fading Sun (feat. Lena Nymark)
Terje Isungset
Fading Sun (feat. Lena Nymark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Waltz Of Hopeless Day
Per Jørgensen & Terje Isungset, Per Jørgensen & Terje Isungset
Waltz Of Hopeless Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz Of Hopeless Day
Performer
Last played on
Frozen
Terje Isungset
Frozen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Frozen
Last played on
A Glimpse Of Light
Terje Isungset
A Glimpse Of Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
A Glimpse Of Light
Last played on
Fra Hjarta
Terje Isungset
Fra Hjarta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Fra Hjarta
Last played on
Fading Sung
Terje Isungset
Fading Sung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Fading Sung
Last played on
Retrospect
Terje Isungset
Retrospect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Retrospect
Last played on
The Dawning
Terje Isungset
The Dawning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
The Dawning
Last played on
Improvised Ice Music
Terje Isungset
Improvised Ice Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rdyrg.jpglink
Improvised Ice Music
Last played on
Playlists featuring Terje Isungset
Terje Isungset Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist