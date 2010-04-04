Da Grassroots are a Canadian hip-hop production team from Toronto, Ontario, composed of Mr. Attic, Mr. Murray, and Swiff. The Juno Award-winning group contributed to the development of Toronto hip hop throughout the 1990s, highlighted by the release of their debut album Passage Through Time in 1999.

After the underground success of their album, each member began working on various solo projects. Mr. Attic co-founded Choice Cut Records, Mr. Murray produced for LAL, and Swiff produced for artists on the group's Black Employed Records label.

On July 31, 2018, Swiff died of cancer at the age of 47.