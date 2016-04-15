Ingvar WixellBorn 7 May 1931. Died 8 October 2011
Ingvar Wixell
1931-05-07
Ingvar Wixell Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Gustaf Ingvar Wixell, (May 7, 1931 – October 8, 2011) was a Swedish baritone who had an active international career in operas and concerts from 1955 to 2003. He mostly sang roles from the Italian repertory, and, according to The New York Times, "was best known for his steady-toned, riveting portrayals of the major baritone roles of Giuseppe Verdi — among them Rigoletto, Simon Boccanegra, Amonasro in Aida, and Germont in La traviata".
Ingvar Wixell Tracks
Ah, taci, ingiusto core (Don Giovanni, Act II)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ah, taci, ingiusto core (Don Giovanni, Act II)
Ah, taci, ingiusto core (Don Giovanni, Act II)
Absent Friends
Dag Wirén
Absent Friends
Absent Friends
Don Giovanni Banquet scene Act 2 Finale
Royal Opera House Chorus, Colin Davis, Ingvar Wixell, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Wladimiro Ganzarolli, Kiri Te Kanawa, Luigi Roni & Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Don Giovanni Banquet scene Act 2 Finale
Don Giovanni Banquet scene Act 2 Finale
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
Past BBC Events
Proms 1962: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1962-07-30T07:00:34
30
Jul
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
